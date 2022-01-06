Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $156.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $284.35 billion, a PE ratio of 142.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

