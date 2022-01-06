Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Increases By 42.9%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SOIEF remained flat at $$15.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

