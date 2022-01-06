Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Expands By 138.2%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the November 30th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.6 days.

SLTTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of SLTTF stock remained flat at $$3.95 on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

