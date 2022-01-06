Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.58. 5,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 196,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,988 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 197,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

