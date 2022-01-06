AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Down 40.1% in December

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 386,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIKI opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.37. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIKI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIkido Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIKI. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth about $294,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

