Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sage Therapeutics traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $41.93. 866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 392,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

