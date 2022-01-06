Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 36.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:MGU opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

