Conflux Network Hits Market Cap of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,996.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.17 or 0.07861585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00313090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00914454 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00072415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.76 or 0.00464603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.93 or 0.00257989 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.