Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.25. Square posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.49.

NYSE SQ opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $235.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 12-month low of $143.31 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

