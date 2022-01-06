Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in December

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.7 days.

TCYSF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TCYSF traded down $6.75 on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498. Tecsys has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

