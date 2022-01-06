Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shapeways from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

SHPW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 2,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,483. Shapeways has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shapeways in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $5,775,000.

