Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $888.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after acquiring an additional 173,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 5,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

