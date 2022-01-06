Newscrypto (NWC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.84 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $55.87 million and $13.84 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.85 or 0.07880518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00076348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,957.48 or 1.00041900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

