Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.97. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,152. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $350.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

