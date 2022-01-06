Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after buying an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,534,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNP stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

