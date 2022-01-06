Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,110,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

