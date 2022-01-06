Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NYSE:MKC opened at $96.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after buying an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

