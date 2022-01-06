Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,640 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 266.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fisker by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fisker by 22.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fisker by 640.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSR opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

