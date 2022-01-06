SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,442,000 after acquiring an additional 962,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after buying an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 524,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

SITC opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

