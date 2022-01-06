GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives GBX 1,007.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.50 ($13.58).

GBG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded GB Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($13.48) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.49) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.80) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.74) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.80) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £29,726.82 ($40,057.70). Also, insider Nick Brown purchased 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.63) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($131,709.10).

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 707.25 ($9.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 56.11. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 681.50 ($9.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 980 ($13.21). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 779.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 841.92.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

