Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) vs. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Financial Comparison

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 11.19 -$145.51 million ($0.34) -18.56 Upwork $373.63 million 10.11 -$22.87 million ($0.25) -117.80

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Skillz has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -36.84% -36.94% -27.25% Upwork -6.94% -11.12% -4.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 5 4 0 2.44 Upwork 0 1 8 0 2.89

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $23.69, suggesting a potential upside of 275.40%. Upwork has a consensus price target of $63.22, suggesting a potential upside of 114.68%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Upwork.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upwork beats Skillz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

