Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Post $0.76 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

ETD stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $667.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

