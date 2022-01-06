Analyzing BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.21 $62.21 million $0.93 17.24

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BKF Capital Group and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patria Investments beats BKF Capital Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

