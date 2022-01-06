Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 140 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wingstop by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Wingstop by 4,194.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $366,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.53.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.83, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

