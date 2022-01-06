Shell Asset Management Co. Has $523,000 Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 279.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $555,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

UPST opened at $123.82 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 154.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average is $214.85.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,867,866 shares of company stock valued at $416,098,529. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

