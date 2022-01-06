$0.30 EPS Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Corsair Gaming reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.