AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AZN stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

