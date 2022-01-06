St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,860

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.26) to GBX 1,860 ($25.06) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.75) to GBX 1,700 ($22.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.13) to GBX 1,635 ($22.03) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,506.25 ($20.30).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,698.50 ($22.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of £9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,604.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,569.93. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 1,157 ($15.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.48).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

