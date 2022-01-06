Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Climb 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales increased by 14.5% during the month of December. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.15.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $549.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $243.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

