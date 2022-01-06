AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

