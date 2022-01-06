Arjuna Capital Sells 48,444 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arjuna Capital lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 858,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,533,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $394.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

