Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

JPM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $167.48. The company had a trading volume of 219,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

