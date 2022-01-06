EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in EQT by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EQT by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of EQT opened at $21.69 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.