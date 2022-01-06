Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 115 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $274.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.07 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

