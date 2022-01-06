Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,148,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $307.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.76 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

