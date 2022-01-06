Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 122.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

