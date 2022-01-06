Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 270 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $174.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

