Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OZK opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

