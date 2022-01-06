Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Quidel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Quidel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

QDEL stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.61.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

