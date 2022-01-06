Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.38. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

