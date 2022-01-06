Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 673,700 shares of company stock worth $83,887,639. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.