PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.0 days.

PAO Severstal stock remained flat at $$21.80 during midday trading on Thursday. PAO Severstal has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

