TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TLLTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 342,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,996. TILT has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

