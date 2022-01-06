Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Drops By 82.4%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,175,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 336.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,406 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 439,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 645.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 133,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 30.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.