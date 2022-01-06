Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,017 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYRX. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

