Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 362 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

