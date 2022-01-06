Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $254,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNG stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

