Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Declines By 71.6%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVRN stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Avra has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

