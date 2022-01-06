Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Declines By 71.6%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVRN stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Avra has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
Avra Company Profile
