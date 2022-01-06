Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $254,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,038 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

