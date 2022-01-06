Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $192.16 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

